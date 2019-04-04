German state to turn 'save the bees' petition into law

MUNICH: Germany's Bavaria state said on Wednesday (Apr 3) it will pass into law a popular "save the bees" petition that promises drastic changes in farming practices.

The landmark move comes amid increasingly alarming warnings from scientists that nearly half of all insect species are in rapid decline - a third of the crucial pollinators threatened with extinction.

Advertisement

A petition launched in February to seek better protection of plant and animal species had become the most successful in the southern German region's history, garnering 1.75 million signatures.

The proposal in the state best known for its Oktoberfest and lederhosen set a target for 20 per cent of agricultural land to meet organic farming standards by 2025, before reaching 30 per cent by 2030.

Ten per cent of green spaces in Bavaria would have to be turned into flowering meadows, and rivers and streams better protected from pesticides and fertilisers.

Rather than putting the petition to a referendum, Bavaria's state premier Markus Soeder announced it would simply be written into law, passing through parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are taking the text of the referendum word for word," said Soeder, leader of the conservative CSU party which governs the state in a coalition majority.

The farming industry, which had sometimes felt marginalised in the environmental debate, would have to be given support to carry out the transformation, he added.

Scientists in Germany and worldwide have sounded the alarm about massive insect losses in terms of species diversity and total biomass, with dire consequences for the animals that feed on them and for plants that require them for pollination.

The recent bug decline is seen by experts as part of a gathering "mass extinction" of species, only the sixth in the last half-billion years.

"Unless we change our way of producing food, insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades," concluded a peer-reviewed study by Francisco Sanchez-Bayo of the University of Sydney and Kris Wyckhuys of the University of Queensland in Australia.

A 2016 study found that about 1.4 billion jobs and three-quarters of all crops depend on pollinators, mainly bees, which provide free plant fertilisation services worth billions of dollars.