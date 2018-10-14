German tourist bus crashes in Switzerland, injuring 15

VIENNA: A German bus carrying mainly teenage tourists to Italy crashed on a motorway near the Swiss city of Lugano on Sunday, injuring 15 people, three of them seriously, police said.

The bus had roughly 25 people on board when it slammed into a road sign post around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), a police spokesman said. Lugano is the capital of Ticino, Switzerland's mainly Italian-speaking canton, which borders Italy.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)