Germany - Russia can save INF if it stops violating the treaty

MOSCOW: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that Russia could save the missile accord known as the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) if it rid itself of treaty-violating cruise missiles.

Speaking during a visit to Moscow, Maas said the disarmament treaty needed to stay since it was crucial to Germany's security interests. He welcomed Russia's willingness to keep talking about the INF treaty, from which Washington wants to withdraw.

