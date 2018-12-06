Germany, France to add Spain to fighter programme - sources

BERLIN: Germany and France will welcome Spain as a full partner in their programme to develop a next-generation air combat system, and expect to sign an agreement finalising the move at the Paris Air Show in June, a German government source said on Wednesday.

Paris and Berlin initially planned to offer Spain observer status on the programme, but Spain this week formally asked to participate as a fully fledged partner, which will also require certain financial outlays.

"The current intention is to sign a tri-national memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the 2019 Paris Air Show in Le Bourget," the source said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel)