German top court overturns ban on organised assisted suicide

KARLSRUHE, Germany: Germany's highest court on Wednesday (Feb 26) ruled that a 2015 law banning commercial assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right to a self-determined death".

"This right includes the freedom to take one's life and seek help doing so," said Andreas Vosskuhle, presiding judge at the Karlsruhe-based Federal Constitutional Court in a groundbreaking ruling.

It was a landmark decision in favour of groups that help people die when they choose, and doctors.

The plaintiffs wanted to overturn a law that has since 2015 outlawed assisted suicide undertaken by organisations or doctors who accepted a fee for their help.

