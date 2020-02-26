German top court overturns ban on organised assisted suicide

World

German top court overturns ban on organised assisted suicide

Assisted suicide is illegal in most countries and was banned in Australia until Victoria state
File photo of hospital beds. (Photo: AFP/Christophe Archambault)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

KARLSRUHE, Germany: Germany's highest court on Wednesday (Feb 26) ruled that a 2015 law banning commercial assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right to a self-determined death".

"This right includes the freedom to take one's life and seek help doing so," said Andreas Vosskuhle, presiding judge at the Karlsruhe-based Federal Constitutional Court in a groundbreaking ruling.

It was a landmark decision in favour of groups that help people die when they choose, and doctors.

The plaintiffs wanted to overturn a law that has since 2015 outlawed assisted suicide undertaken by organisations or doctors who accepted a fee for their help.

Source: Reuters/AFP/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark