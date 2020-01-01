Fire at German zoo kills dozens of animals in monkey house

BERLIN: A fire ripped through the monkey house at a German zoo on New Year's Eve, killing roughly 30 animals inside, the zoo said on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Chimpanzees, orangutans, a gorilla, bats and birds were among the animals who died at Krefeld Zoo, near the Dutch border. Two chimpanzees, Bally and Limbo, survived, the zoo said.

A fire-fighting vehicle is pictured in front of a burned monkey house in the zoo of Krefeld. (Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen)

A burned monkey house is pictured in the zoo of Krefeld. (Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen)

Describing the fire as an "incomprehensible tragedy", it said the cause was not known. Local broadcaster WDR said investigators were exploring the possibility it had been started by a celebratory firework.



A fire is seen at the Zoo in Krefeld, in this picture obtained from social media video. (Image: Reuters/Birgit Christ)

