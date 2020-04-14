Germany can't say yet that new coronavirus cases are falling: Institute

BERLIN: A lower number of new coronavirus cases in Germany in recent days is likely due to less testing over the Easter holiday, the head of the Robert Koch health institute said on Tuesday.

"We can therefore not yet conclusively assess whether the number of cases is actually falling," Lothar Wieler told a regular news conference, adding that Germans must wait and remain disciplined with social distancing measures.

