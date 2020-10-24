Germany COVID-19 death toll passes 10,000

BERLIN: Germany has suffered more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday (Oct 24).

A total of 10,003 deaths have been recorded by the Robert Koch Institute, a federal government agency, with 418,005 infections recorded nationwide.

Of those, 14,714 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours - a daily record.

Robert Koch Institute president Lothar Wieler said Germany was facing a "very serious" situation and asked the population to adhere to social distancing measures.

Germany was spared during the first wave of coronavirus infections that hit Europe in spring but is now suffering a sharp increase in cases along with the rest of the continent.

Authorities have tightened measures against the pandemic including the adoption of a public assembly ban.



Chancellor Angela Merkel last weekend asked the country to reduce their social contact and stay home as much as possible.

"What winter will be, what our Christmas will be, will be decided in the days and weeks to come," she had warned.

