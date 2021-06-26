Germany declares Portugal, Russia COVID-19 variant zones, restricts travel

BERLIN: Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be "virus-variant zones", a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries.

Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, made the announcement on Friday (Jun 25) evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britain, where the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is already endemic, has already been declared a virus-variant zone, meaning travellers arriving from there face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

