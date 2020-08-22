Germany extends Belgium travel warning to Brussels

BERLIN: Germany warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union, according to a Foreign Ministry statement published on Friday (Aug 21).

Germany warns against non-essential travel to EU regions where there have been more than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week. Belgium's province of Antwerp is already subject to a warning.

"There is currently a warning in place for non-essential, touristic travel to the capital Brussels and the province of Antwerp," the ministry said on its travel advice website. The restrictions mean returnees face a compulsory virus test and two weeks' quarantine if they refuse.

