You're kidding me? Children's haircut costs rise most in post-lockdown Germany

BERLIN: Despite a sales tax trim, the cost of a haircut has soared in post-lockdown Germany and rose most for children last month, followed by men and least of all for women, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday (Sep 29).

The average price of a haircut rose by 6.3 per cent on the year in August, despite a Jul 1 cut in VAT to 16 per cent from 19 per cent and overall consumer prices remaining unchanged last month. For children, the cost rose by 9.4 per cent, for men 6.5 per cent and for women 5.8 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One reason is probably the implementation of strict hygiene requirements after the reopening," the Statistics Office said. "For example, dry haircuts may not be offered."

Germany went into lockdown in mid-March, and hairdressers reopened in May, when the cost of a cut had already risen by 5.4 per cent on the year.