Germany hands war crime suspect over to Bosnia

SARAJEVO: Germany on Wednesday extradited a Bosnian Serb to Bosnia who is accused of taking part in the detention and torture of about 120 Muslim Bosniaks in the Bosnian war, and personally killing three others, the Bosnian prosecutor's office said.

Milorad Obradovic, 49, known as "Stiven", was identified and detained late last year in Munich on an international warrant issued by Bosnia, the office said in a statement.

"The defendant ... is suspected of taking part in the illegal detention and torture of about 120 Bosniak civilians in July 1992 at Miska Glava in Prijedor, who were later executed," the statement said.

"The defendant is also accused of personally and directly killing three Bosniak civilians at the Rudar football club stadium, shooting from a firearm."

Thousands of Bosniaks and Croats perished in Bosnian Serb detention camps in the northwestern town of Prijedor as part of a campaign to drive non-Serbs from the area.

Ten other Bosnian Serbs are already on trial for the crimes committed at Miska Glava.

Around 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 war, a large majority of them Bosniaks.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, set up in The Hague to prosecute atrocities committed during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, closed its doors last December, having tried 161 suspects.

