Germany has not yet identified COVID-19 mutation reported in Britain

BERLIN: Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in Britain, Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday (Dec 20).

"It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany," Spahn said, adding that all flights from the United Kingdom will be suspended from midnight. "But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously."

