Germany investigating 30,000 suspects in paedophile probe: Official

The Ministry of Justice of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state holds a press conference on Jun 29, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/Ministerium der Justiz NRW)
BERLIN: Germany is investigating some 30,000 suspects as part of a widening probe into a paedophile network in the western Bergisch Gladbach region, authorities said on Monday (Jun 29).

The cyber crime unit in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is "investigating 30,000 unknown suspects" in the case, the justice ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a tweet.

"We want to drag perpetrators and supporters of child abuse out of the anonymity of the internet," the ministry said.

