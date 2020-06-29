Germany investigating 30,000 suspects in paedophile probe: Official
BERLIN: Germany is investigating some 30,000 suspects as part of a widening probe into a paedophile network in the western Bergisch Gladbach region, authorities said on Monday (Jun 29).
The cyber crime unit in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is "investigating 30,000 unknown suspects" in the case, the justice ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a tweet.
"We want to drag perpetrators and supporters of child abuse out of the anonymity of the internet," the ministry said.