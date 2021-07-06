Man charged in Germany with spying for China

China has denied claims it solicited praise from Germany for its handling of the coronavirus
The flags of Germany and China fly side by side in this file photo. (File photo: AFP/Odd Andersen)

MUNICH: Germany has arrested and indicted a man suspected of spying for China's secret service, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (Jul 6).

The man, identified as Klaus L according to German reporting rules, is a political scientist and had worked at a think tank since 2001, the prosecutor said in a statement.

He was recruited by the Chinese intelligence service during a lecture trip to Shanghai in 2010, and had handed information regularly for money and trips to China until November 2019, the office said.

The suspect, who will appear before a Munich court on Tuesday, had collected information through his various high-ranking political contacts which he had developed over the years working for the think tank, it said.

Broadcaster ARD said that the man worked for the Munich-based Hanns Seidel Foundation, a think tank associated with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). The foundation had no immediate comment.

