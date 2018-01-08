Germany's conservatives, SPD want tax relief for high earners - source

Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) want to raise the bar for a top income tax rate for high earners to an annual income of 60,000 euros, a source with knowledge of their coalition talks said on Monday.

The measure, an election promise by the conservatives, is designed to provide tax relief for high earners. It signals a compromise by the SPD who had wanted to raise taxes for high earners and expand welfare payments.

A top tax rate of 42 percent at the moment applies for those who earn some 53,700 euros and above (47,490 pounds) annually.

