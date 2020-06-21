Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79: RKI

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN: The reproduction of rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany has jumped to 1.79, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Saturday (Jun 20) , far above what is needed to contain the outbreak over the longer term.

The rate, published in RKI's daily situation report, compares with a value 1.06 on Friday.

A reproduction rate, or 'R', of 1.79 means that 100 people who contracted the virus infect, on average, 179 other people. A reproduction of less than 1 is needed to gradually contain the disease.

