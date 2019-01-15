Germany's domestic spy agency to investigate far-right AfD - newspaper

Germany's domestic intelligence agency will investigate the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) to determine the extent to which the party has right-wing extremist motives, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland of Alternative for Germany (AfD) attend a session at the lower h
Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland of Alternative for Germany (AfD) attend a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A spokesman for the BfV said he could not confirm the report by Berlin's Tagespiegel daily, but that the BfV would hold a news conference at 1400 GMT on the matter.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

