Germany's Merkel, ECB's Draghi meet for private exchange of views

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday for an exchange of views, Merkel's spokesman said, as part of her regular informal meetings with leaders of European institutions.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, declined to say whether Merkel and Draghi discussed the political situation in Italy or euro zone reform proposals during their meeting in Berlin.

"These are not public meetings, rather it was an exchange of views as she has with Mr Draghi or other chiefs of European institutions every now and then, in confidence," Seibert told a regular government news conference when asked by Reuters.

