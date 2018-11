Germany's Merkel calls for a European Union military

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for an integrated European Union military, recalling the lessons of the First World War and the divisions that led to the conflict.

STRASBOURG: German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Tuesday for an integrated European Union military, recalling the lessons of the First World War and the divisions that led to the conflict.

"We should work on a vision of one day establishing a real European army," Merkel told the European Parliament during a keynote speech in which she consciously echoed a phrase used by French President Emmanuel Macron last week.

Macron's call, which reflects a broad trend of EU thinking but is not universally accepted, irritated U.S. President Donald Trump.

