Germany's Merkel plans to visit Trump on April 27 - Bild

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to visit U.S. President Donald Trump on April 27, mass-selling daily Bild reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said in its online edition that several sources had confirmed Merkel's trip to the United States later this month. Her office had no immediate comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)