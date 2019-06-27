Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month

BERLIN: Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday (Jun 27), Reuters footage showed: her second shaking bout within two weeks: but her spokesman told Reuters the German chancellor was fine.

On Jun 18, Merkel was also seen shaking when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but later said she felt better after drinking some water.

Berlin is in the throes of a heatwave. Merkel, 64, was attending a ceremony to decommission Justice Minister Katarina Barley, who is leaving to become a lawmaker in the European Parliament.

Merkel's spokesman said she would participate later in the swearing in of the new justice minister.

Asked if the chancellor would take part in this weekend's G20 meeting in Japan, the spokesman said: "Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well."

