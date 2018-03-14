Germany's Merkel to meet Macron in Paris on Friday

World

Germany's Merkel to meet Macron in Paris on Friday

Germany's Angela Merkel will head to France on Friday, the first foreign trip of her fourth term as chancellor, to discuss bilateral, European and international topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, a German government spokesman said.

German Chancellor Merkel and Britain&apos;s Prime Minister May address a news conference after talk
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bookmark

BERLIN: Germany's Angela Merkel will head to France on Friday, the first foreign trip of her fourth term as chancellor, to discuss bilateral, European and international topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, a German government spokesman said.

Earlier on Wednesday, German lawmakers re-elected Merkel as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy, almost six months after a federal election. Macron is keen to push ahead with plans for euro zone reforms.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark