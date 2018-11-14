Germany's Merz: Europe needs own tax, euro zone must stick to rules

A German conservative running to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrat (CDU) party said the euro could only work in long term if members stick to the rules and added that Europe ultimately needed its own source of tax.

FILE PHOTO: German conservative Friedrich Merz from CDU holds a news conference in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: German conservative Friedrich Merz from CDU holds a news conference about his candidacy to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats, in Berlin, Germany October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Friedrich Merz told Bild in a video interview on Wednesday that taxes like Germany's solidarity surcharge - introduced to help poorer states in eastern Germany after reunification - should not longer be collected once their purpose has been fulfilled.

