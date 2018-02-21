Germany's SPD to support Weidmann candidacy as ECB chief - Die Zeit

World

Germany's SPD to support Weidmann candidacy as ECB chief - Die Zeit

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats will back a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to support a candidacy of fiscally hawkish Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as European Central Bank chief, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bundesbank (German Federal Bank) President Jens Weidmann attends the ‘G20 Africa Partnership – Investing in a Common Future’ Summit in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Bookmark

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats will back a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to support a candidacy of fiscally hawkish Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as European Central Bank chief, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited government sources as saying that Merkel got the Social Democrats' go-ahead for a Weidmann candidacy during coalition talks earlier this month.

A spokesman for the SPD was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark