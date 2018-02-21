Germany's SPD to support Weidmann candidacy as ECB chief - Die Zeit

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats will back a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to support a candidacy of fiscally hawkish Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as European Central Bank chief, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited government sources as saying that Merkel got the Social Democrats' go-ahead for a Weidmann candidacy during coalition talks earlier this month.

A spokesman for the SPD was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)