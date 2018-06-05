Germany says don't know if will get a communique at G7 summit

European states will present a united front on issues from Iran to trade and climate change at a Group of Seven summit starting on Friday but it is unclear if leaders will agree on a communique at the end, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

"Whether there will be a communique or not I don't know," the official told reporters at a briefing.

"Our aim is to get a joint communique but we have our positions to represent. It is not easier than in previous years. .. We will see," the official added.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal)