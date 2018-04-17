Germany says not enough progress in rule of law spat with Poland

The European Commission must continue dialogue with Poland about the rule of law, as the results so far do not show sufficient progress, Germany's EU minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth attends a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

"In spite of the progress made, the results are not sufficient. That's why we believe the Commission should continue its dialogue with Poland," Michael Roth said on arriving to a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg.

"At least things are moving in the right direction, even though it may not be going quickly enough for some," Roth added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Source: Reuters

