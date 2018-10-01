Germany uncovers far-right 'terrorist' group in Chemnitz

BERLIN: German police detained on Monday six men in the eastern city of Chemnitz suspected of forming a far-right militant organisation which assaulted foreigners and planned attacks on politicians and civil servants, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Some 100 policemen backed by special commando units detained the six suspects aged 28 to 30, acting on warrants issued by the Federal Court of Justice on Sept. 28, the prosecutor said.

The men are accused of forming "Revolution Chemnitz", a subversive organisation named after the city where the fatal stabbing of a German man blamed on migrants in August prompted the worst far-right violence in decades.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)