Germany urges Kosovo to drop tariffs on Serbia

PARIS: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday urged Kosovo to rescind, or at least suspend implementation of 100 percent tariffs that Pristina has slapped on Serbian goods, warning against any further escalation of tensions.

Maas, speaking in Paris at a meeting on curbing the spread of small arms from the Balkans, said he also regretted the withdrawal of minority Serbs from government in the northern Kosovo region surrounding Mitrovica.

"A further escalation must be urgently prevented," Maas said according to the text of his remarks. "The successes of the dialogue on normalisation must be preserved."

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)