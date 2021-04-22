Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN: Germany wants to buy up to a total 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European drugs regulator gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said on Thursday (Apr 22) in Moscow.

Health minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month that Germany was negotiating with Russia on an advance purchase agreement of Sputnik V.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram