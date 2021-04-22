Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination in Argentina
FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BERLIN: Germany wants to buy up to a total 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European drugs regulator gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said on Thursday (Apr 22) in Moscow.

Health minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month that Germany was negotiating with Russia on an advance purchase agreement of Sputnik V.

Source: Reuters

