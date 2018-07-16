Germany: We can no longer fully rely on US White House

BERLIN: Germany's foreign minister said on Monday (Jul 16) Europe could not rely on Donald Trump and needed to close ranks after the US president called the European Union a "foe" with regard to trade.

"We can no longer completely rely on the White House," Heiko Maas told the Funke newspaper group. "To maintain our partnership with the USA we must readjust it. The first clear consequence can only be that we need to align ourselves even more closely in Europe."

He added: "Europe must not let itself be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be."