Ghana President fires electoral commission head, two deputies

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo fired the head of the country's electoral commission on Thursday for "misbehaviour and incompetence," Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said.

Ghana&apos;s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks during a news conference to mark the end
Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks during a news conference to mark the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Marlborough House in London, Britain, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The removal of Charlotte Osei and her two deputies were based on a recommendation by a special committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate complaints made against them, Abdul-Hamid said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Andrew Roche)

Source: Reuters

