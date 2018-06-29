Ghana President fires electoral commission head, two deputies

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo fired the head of the country's electoral commission on Thursday for "misbehaviour and incompetence," Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said.

The removal of Charlotte Osei and her two deputies were based on a recommendation by a special committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate complaints made against them, Abdul-Hamid said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Andrew Roche)