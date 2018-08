ACCRA: Ghana's President Nana Akufo Addo sacked his Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko on Monday, a presidency statement said, giving no official reason.

The statement asked the minister to hand over his office to current minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amew, until a new appointment is made.

(Reporting by Gideon Sackitey; Editing by Tim Cocks)