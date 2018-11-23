Gibraltar has worked with Spain on Brexit deal, chief minister says

Gibraltar has worked with Spain to reach agreement over its place in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, its chief minister said on Friday, adding that any revision of the enclave's place in the deal would reopen the whole agreement to renegotiation.

LONDON: Gibraltar has worked with Spain to reach agreement over its place in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, its chief minister said on Friday, adding that any revision of the enclave's place in the deal would reopen the whole agreement to renegotiation.

"We've worked very hard and have in fact reached agreement with Spanish colleagues in respect of Gibraltar's role in the withdrawal process... in good faith, we've worked together and we've delivered," Fabian Picardo told BBC radio, adding that Spain did not need to use a "veto" to bring Gibraltar to the table.

Advertisement

"If (the withdrawal agreement is) opened for one comma or one full-stop on Gibraltar, it's going to be re-opened on any of the other issues."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)