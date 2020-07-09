Gilead begins testing inhalable form of remdisivir for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavir
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

REUTERS: Gilead said on Wednesday (Jul 8) it has started an early-stage study of its antiviral COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that can be inhaled, for use outside of hospitals.

The company said the trial, which will enroll about 60 healthy Americans aged between 18 and 45, will test the drug particularly in those cases where the disease has not progressed to require hospitalisation.

Gilead also plans to start additional clinical trials to evaluate remdesivir when used in combination with anti-inflammatory medicines.

Source: Reuters

