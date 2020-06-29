Gilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$390 per vial in US hospitals

CALIFORNIA: Gilead Sciences has priced its COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$390 per vial for the United States and governments of other developed countries, it said on Monday (Jun 28), setting the price of a five-day course at US$2,340 per patient.

The price for US private insurance companies will be US$520 per vial, the drugmaker said, which equates to a total of US$3,120 per patient.

Gilead has entered into an agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whereby the department and states will manage allocation to hospitals until the end of September.

After this period, once supplies are less constrained, HHS will stop managing the allocation, the company said.

Remdesivir's price has been a topic of intense debate since the US Food and Drug Administration approved its emergency use COVID-19 patients in May.

Experts have suggested that Gilead would need to avoid the appearance of taking advantage of a health crisis for profits.

Wall Street analysts have said the antiviral drug could generate billions of dollars in revenue over the next couple of years if the pandemic continues.

