Giuliani's DC law licence suspended until New York case resolved

WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani’s DC law licence on Wednesday (Jul 8) pending the disposition of his New York suspension.

In a two-page order, the court cited the action last month by a New York appeals court and said that Giuliani is “suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding".

Giuliani, former president Donald Trump’s lawyer throughout his efforts to have the 2020 election overturned, was suspended from practising law by the New York court because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump's loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee had asked the New York court to suspend Giuliani’s licence on the grounds that he had violated professional conduct rules as he promoted theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

The court made the action immediate, even though disciplinary proceedings aren’t complete, because there was an “immediate threat” to the public.

Giuliani called the New York court's opinion a “disgrace”, saying that it was based on hearsay and “could have been written by the Democratic National Committee”.

The practical impact of the DC court ruling is questionable, since Giuliani's law licence in Washington was already inactive.