Giuliani says legal battle would ensue if Mueller subpoenas President Trump - ABC

WASHINGTON: An attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump said that if the special counsel investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election were to subpoena the president, it would set off a legal battle, according to an ABC News report on Saturday.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who became Trump's lead lawyer in April, said the two sides would go to court if U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller attempts to subpoena Trump.

"If Mueller tries to subpoena us, we're going to court," Giuliani told ABC News.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Mike Stone, editing by G Crosse)