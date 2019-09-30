GlaxoSmithKline's cancer therapy cuts risk of disease progression or death by 38per cent

GlaxoSmithKline plc said on Monday its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38per cent in a late-stage study in cancer patients.

REUTERS: GlaxoSmithKline plc said on Monday its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38per cent in a late-stage study in cancer patients.

The study tested the therapy, niraparib, in patients with first-line platinum responsive advanced ovarian cancer and was compared to placebo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niraparib is also being tested to treat other forms of ovarian and breast cancer, GlaxoSmithKline said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)