Users report disruption to Google services, including Gmail, Drive, and Meet

SINGAPORE: Users worldwide reported on Thursday (Aug 20) disruptions with several Google’s services, including its Gmail email service and Google Drive cloud storage.

Some of the complaints include issues sending emails on Gmail, posting messages in Google Chat, recording issues on Google Meet and creating files in Google Drive.

According to monitoring website DownDetector, there was a spike in reported problems with Gmail and other Google applications in the last 24 hours, peaking at about 3pm.

Google’s status dashboard for Gmail indicated the company is aware of the issues and is investigating. It also stated that it will provide details on when it expects the problem to be resolved at a later time.



An update on the Google Drive dashboard said mitigation works are currently underway and error rates are decreasing.

