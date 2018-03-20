Google News Initiative launched to fight fake news, 'help journalism thrive' in digital age

SINGAPORE: Google on Tuesday (Mar 20) launched a new initiative to combat fake news and build a "stronger future" for journalism.

The new Google News Initiative is part of efforts to "help journalism thrive in the digital age", Google announced in a blog post.

It will focus on three objectives: To elevate and strengthen quality journalism, evolve business models to drive sustainable growth and empower news organisations through technological innovation.

To this end, the company announced it would commit US$300 million over the next three years towards meeting its goals.

"It’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish what’s true (and not true) online," said Google. "Business models for journalism continue to change drastically. The rapid evolution of technology is challenging all institutions, including the news industry, to keep pace."

In addition, Google also announced the launch of Subscribe with Google, an initiative intended to "enable publishers to diversify their revenue streams".

First outlined last year, Subscribe with Google is intended to "ease the subscription process to get more readers consuming publishers' journalism", said Google.

Users can buy a subscription on participating news sites using their Google account. These users will then be able to use the "sign in with Google" function to access the publication.

Google said it would also continue to work on products that "address the news industry's most urgent needs".

It gave the example of its open source Accelerated Mobile Pages Project, which aims to improve mobile web performance for publishers.

Similarly, it announced the launch of a new open source tool called Outline, from the company's Jigsaw incubator, intended to provide more secure access to the Internet for journalists by making it easier for news organisations to set up their own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a private server.

Google also elaborated on existing efforts to combat misinformation on its own platforms, especially during breaking news situations.

Acknowledging that "bad actors" often target breaking news on Google platforms, Google said it has trained its systems to recognise these events and "adjust our signals toward more authoritative content".

It has also highlighted relevant content from verified news sources in a Top News shelf on YouTube.

