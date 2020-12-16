Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

SAN FRANCISCO: Google said on Tuesday (Dec 15) that it had resolved a problem with Gmail which had caused some of its users to face issues with the mailing platform, just a day after a global outage affected YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said.

Many of Google's services were hit by an outage on Monday that affected hundreds of millions of Internet users for nearly an hour.