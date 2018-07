BRUSSELS: Google said it will appeal against a record €4.34 billion (US$5.04 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday (Jul 18) over illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

"Android has created more choice for everyone, not less," Google spokesman Al Verney said. "A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission's decision."