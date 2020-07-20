Governor Cuomo warns of reopening rollback if New Yorkers continue partying in large groups

NEW YORK: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (Jul 20) that local governments and police departments were failing to disband parties that violated social distancing orders and warned that he might need to roll back the state's reopening if that continued.

The warning came after a warm summer weekend when people across New York City were seen gathered in large groups and partying outdoors, often without masks.

"The police department is not there to inform them of mask compliance. Police departments have to enforce the law," Cuomo said at a news conference.

"We will have to roll back the bar and restaurant opening if the congregations continue, if the local governments don't stop it," he added.

