World

Governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigns after deadly shopping mall fire

Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Russia's Kemerovo region that suffered a fire last month that killed more than 60 people at a shopping mall, said on Sunday he was resigning from his post.

Governor of the Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev speaks during a meeting in Kemerovo
Governor of the Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev speaks during a meeting in Kemerovo, Russia March 7, 2018. Picture taken March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

In a video address posted on the regional administration's website, Tuleyev said his resignation was "the right, conscious and only true decision" following of the deadly incident.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

