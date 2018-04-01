Governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigns after deadly shopping mall fire

Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Russia's Kemerovo region that suffered a fire last month that killed more than 60 people at a shopping mall, said on Sunday he was resigning from his post.

MOSCOW: Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Russia's Kemerovo region that suffered a fire last month that killed more than 60 people at a shopping mall, said on Sunday he was resigning from his post.

In a video address posted on the regional administration's website, Tuleyev said his resignation was "the right, conscious and only true decision" following of the deadly incident.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)