6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

ATHENS: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday (Mar 3), the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, measured at a magnitude of 6.0.

According to the Athens observatory, the epicentre of the quake was 21km south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.

The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as the capitals of neighbouring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region. Last October, an earthquake that struck the eastern Greek Aegean island of Samos and the nearby Turkish coast killed two people on Samos and at least 75 people in Turkey.