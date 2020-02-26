Greece confirms first COVID-19 case

ATHENS: Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient was a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy, said Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of Health.

"She is in good health and is being monitored by a team of exceptional colleagues in Thessaloniki," Tsiodras told a news briefing.

Authorities were in the process of identifying people she had come into contact with, and those she had been in close proximity to would be placed in isolation, he said.

Greece, a country with a population of 11 million people which attracts more than 30 million tourists annually, has identified 13 hospitals across the country for the treatment of infected patients.

Greece has announced a broad shutdown of public areas and travel restrictions, to be activated in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, formalised in a decree late on Tuesday, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a large number of infections.

The decree also permits the requisitioning of beds in hotels and private clinics.

It also foresees the temporary closure of "indoor public gathering areas" such as schools, places of worship, cinemas, theatres, sports halls and businesses."We are ready to do whatever is necessary to protect public health," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

Believed to have come from wildlife in Wuhan city late last year, the flu-like disease has infected 80,000 people and killed close to 2,700 in China. But the World Health Organization (WHO) says the outbreak there has been declining since Feb 2.

Beyond mainland China, however, it has jumped to more than 30 countries and territories, with some three dozen deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Spreading infections in Iran, Italy and South Korea are of particular concern.

In South Korea, which has the most virus cases outside China with 1,200 infections and 12 deaths, authorities were testing all the estimated 215,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The country's outbreak is believed to have begun in the city of Daegu with a 61-year-old woman who is a member of its congretation.

In Europe, Italy is the front line with more than 300 cases, and on Wednesday the death toll there rose to 12. The outbreak is spreading from its origins in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.



A top WHO expert urged countries to step up preparations.

"Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow," Bruce Aylward, head of the joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak, told reporters on his return to Geneva. "If you don't think that way, you're not going to be ready."

