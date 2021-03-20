Greece lifts some COVID-19 restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

ATHENS: Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday (Mar 19).

Hair and beauty salons and archaeological sites will open from Mar 22, deputy minister to the prime minister Akis Skertsos told a regular weekly briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A nighttime curfew nationwide will start two hours later, at 9pm during weekends, he said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram